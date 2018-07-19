hello friends, back from a glorious few days of being unplugged … here are a few poems from the last five days.

falling asleep beside the stream

it carries away

the day, the years

*

whatever a partial moon means—

cradling it in my hands

to give to you

*

inviting Audrey Hepburn

for pancakes and tea—

she arrives with two tiaras

*

familiar path—

a year later

this new woman walks it

*

it takes four days

before my hands open enough

to let in the world

*

riding our bikes

on the old dirt road—

baptized in scent of pine

*

sitting on a rock

long enough

no one feels like an enemy

*

beside the path

one ripe wild raspberry—

walking through its door