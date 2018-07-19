hello friends, back from a glorious few days of being unplugged … here are a few poems from the last five days.
falling asleep beside the stream
it carries away
the day, the years
*
whatever a partial moon means—
cradling it in my hands
to give to you
*
inviting Audrey Hepburn
for pancakes and tea—
she arrives with two tiaras
*
familiar path—
a year later
this new woman walks it
*
it takes four days
before my hands open enough
to let in the world
*
riding our bikes
on the old dirt road—
baptized in scent of pine
*
sitting on a rock
long enough
no one feels like an enemy
*
beside the path
one ripe wild raspberry—
walking through its door
Darling friend, may I post part of this on Facebook? Love u
of course! thank you for asking, amiga, xo
