want to find him in my kitchen

with his big muscled arms

and his spotless white shirt.

Call me James, he’ll say, as I

pour him a glass of sauvignon blanc.

He’ll pull out a permanent marker

and write his name on the glass.

What are you doing? I will gasp,

and he’ll say, When I’m around,

there’s a world of crafty possibilities.

He’ll pull out his trusty white magic eraser

and wipe the glass clean,

then give me a spin and say,

Open for me your oven door.

Oh James, I’ll say, you don’t mean …

and he’ll say … that I will bring

my legendary clean

to your oven glass? Why yes,

Rosemerry, I can lift away

grease buildup from hard to clean places,

and he’ll smile as he gives me a flex.

Kitchen sink next? he’ll say

with a wink, and he’ll swagger

across the room. I’ll swoon.

I never knew you’d be so, so,

so … I’ll search for the words,

… adept at sticky residue, he will suggest,

and I’ll guide his hand to my

faucet. Say good bye to water spots,

he’ll say with a grin, his teeth

glistening like new white backsplash tile,

like unused linoleum,

and we’ll dance together on the sparkling floor,

our sponges in hand, drawn to whatever is dirty.

The room smells of meadows and rain.

And oh darling, he’ll say, we’ve only just begun.