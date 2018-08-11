They hang in the closet,

their shoulders fading, all these

clothes I can’t bear to take

to the Second Chance.

The black cocktail dress with the plunging neck

its bodice snug, its open back,

made for a sassy uptown evening

with cosmopolitans and canapes,

and the deep red jacket, more

froth than cloth, artsy and hand stitched,

perfect for Madame Butterfly at The Met.

The silvery coat that fits

like snake skin, just right for

an art opening or a wedding

on yacht in the Mediterranean.

And I can imagine wearing the long

silvery skirt on a beach in France

while the wind gently tugs it

as the sheer fabric gathers the light of the setting sun.

Perhaps I could wear with it the long strands

of pearls that curl into a blue velvet bag in the drawer

keeping company with the blush

I bought five years ago and never put on.

Every day I walk to the same plastic hanger

in the middle of the closet and pull off the same

black cotton dress, somewhat shapeless,

perfect for pulling dandelions in the garden

or going to the grocery store to buy some eggs, or

driving my son to math camp or hiking on Bear Creek Trail.

Every day I choose it, every day, and why not, when it’s

equally well suited for paying the electric bill and washing the breakfast dishes

and dusting the unplayed piano. Just right for waiting on hold

for the insurance company to answer my call

or writing an article about the history of kitchens or

changing the water in the fish tank, or, for that matter,

cleaning the closet as I look again at all those

beautiful clothes, and choose to leave them

for some other woman I used to look like,

let them hang there,

right there where they are.