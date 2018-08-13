Hello Poetry Friends!

Today I got word that Jazz Jaeschke at Story Circle Book Reviews did a wonderful (positive!) review of my most recent book, Naked for Tea.

“Trommer’s poems run the gamut from the sensual to the sublime,” she writes, calling the voice in the book “wise, practical yet whimsical.”

You can read the whole review here.

You can buy the collection here. at the publisher’s website, or on Amazon.

And if you have read the book, will you please consider writing a brief review of your own and putting it on Amazon here.