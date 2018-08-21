One Blooming
looking outside myself
for my dream, when all along
it takes my shape
Thank You Letter to My Lungs
No matter the shame,
the fear, the loss, the pain,
you bring the outside in
and then share what’s inside
with everything else,
and rhythmically, quietly,
hidden and tireless,
you stich me,
unite me
to the cloth of all that is.
How do I sometimes
ignore the communion?
And you breathe on,
barely audible prayer,
weaving me into here, here, here.
One Reason for Clarity
playing hide and seek
with myself, I always win
I always lose
The Lesson
I said to love I am lost
and she gave me
a ladder, a leaf,
a crooked blue door,
an alley I’d never
traveled before,
a room with no ceiling
three circles, some green,
bouquet of uncertainty
scent of spring,
a small red window
a straight backed chair.
Still lost? she said.
Now share.
Leave a Reply