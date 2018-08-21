One Blooming

looking outside myself

for my dream, when all along

it takes my shape

Thank You Letter to My Lungs

No matter the shame,

the fear, the loss, the pain,

you bring the outside in

and then share what’s inside

with everything else,

and rhythmically, quietly,

hidden and tireless,

you stich me,

unite me

to the cloth of all that is.

How do I sometimes

ignore the communion?

And you breathe on,

barely audible prayer,

weaving me into here, here, here.

One Reason for Clarity

playing hide and seek

with myself, I always win

I always lose

The Lesson

I said to love I am lost

and she gave me

a ladder, a leaf,

a crooked blue door,

an alley I’d never

traveled before,

a room with no ceiling

three circles, some green,

bouquet of uncertainty

scent of spring,

a small red window

a straight backed chair.

Still lost? she said.

Now share.