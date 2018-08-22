You walk fast,
she said, and
I said, I was walking
fast to keep up
with you, and
she said, I was
walking fast to
keep up with you
and we laughed
at ourselves as
our feet found
a new rhythm,
our hearts, too.
August 22, 2018 by Rosemerry
I know that feeling … thanks for the lovely poem!
thank you!