Standing beneath the pinion tree

I am almost dry, while all around me

the rain almost attacks the road.

I lean my head against its shagging bark

and watch the world transform from dust

to shine. Thunder rends the darkened sky.

I knew when I began the ride

the rain was impatient.

I knew it would be no gentle shower.

How odd to trick myself into being

caught in a storm. How often I choose the gale.

Small bits of bark tear off in the wind,

fall to the cactus, the dirt. Eventually,

I am no longer content to watch

and pull my bike into the rain. Wasn’t

this what I wanted somehow, to be

unguarded, exposed, out? Within a minute

my clothes stick to my skin, and I shiver,

in part from the chill, in part because

I, too, have become a shining thing.