Sewing the ribbons

onto point shoes for the first time

I again feel clumsy

in this art of parenting.

Angle the ribbons,

or stitch them on straight?

How far from the back seam

does the elastic go?

How snug the fit?

How secure the stitch?

It was not so long ago

I didn’t know how warm

the bath. How tight

the swaddle. How

to soothe when the babe

was unable to say

what was wrong.

So little has changed,

me in the late hours

puzzling over instructions,

wanting so badly

to do it right, wishing

for some elusive grace,

astonished by how enormous

the love.