Summer travels beyond itself and

warms the stones and gives

the flowers more of what they love.

it is like a lover who, though he

has told you he is leaving, returns

and kisses you until you are panting,

makes you believe he will always

hold you. But then, even as your lips part

and you lean in, he is gone again,

taking his warmth with him,

leaving your skin somehow more fragile

in the icy autumn air.