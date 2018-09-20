In April, the Harvard
Department of Physics
issued a study suggesting
the universe will end the way
it began, with a bang. in fact,
they say, there’s likely a bubble
of true vacuum “barreling
toward us at the speed of light.”
The moment we see the bubble
will barely precede the moment
it destroys us.
And still, despite their findings,
I rise every morning in the dark
and make my children lunches.
Evenly spreading the butter
onto my daughter’s bread.
Slicing the cheese thin as hope,
just the way my son likes it.
As if making their lunches
really matters in these moments
before our demise.
Yes, I select the firmest apples.
Toast the walnuts
with maple syrup and salt
so they sing in the mouth,
both savory and sweet.
As if they will eat the food
and taste love. As if
they’re important, these
things that we do.
