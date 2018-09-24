It is not so bad to be lost.

Being lost only rankles when you’re sure

you are heading somewhere.

But once you’ve been lost long enough,

you stop believing in arrivals.

When you are lost, you can walk

in any direction, toward that mountain,

for instance, without worrying

you should be walking toward work.

You can smell the frying of peppers and onions

in oil and be led by your nose.

When you’re lost and don’t feel any need

to find a way, every path leads you

exactly where you need to go.

You think it’s so important to have direction,

to follow the steps to a goal.

I can tell you feel a bit sorry for me,

poor lost soul, And then with a look

at your watch, off you go to your next place

to be. You gaze lands down the road,

your foot urging the gas. But if you went slower,

what would you see? And if you didn’t know

how the path goes, where else, where else

might you go? Who else might you be?

And I, I will wander, perhaps, among

the chamisa and sage. Who knows

what might happen next?