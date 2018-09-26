I imagine writing a one-line poem
long enough to reach you—
imagine how the words might quiver
in the wind, how I might climb
their serifs like a thin-runged ladder
and follow the words
to you like breadcrumbs,
like footprints, like hope.
September 26, 2018 by Rosemerry
I imagine reading a one-line poem long enough to reach you, following the words to you like breadcrumbs, like footprints, like hope returned.
this little response poem made my day. Thanks for the sling shot!
xo
r