And the next day,

the flowers are dead.

It always happens this way—

the zinnias go from orange

and gold and pink to fragile gray.

And the cosmos are slender

skeletons of bloom

that blazed only yesterday.

The nasturtiums resemble

drooping weeds from the sea.

The marigold leaves have blackened.

It always happens this way.

And the world goes on.

And the world goes on

with its cyclical necessities.

I pull roots from the ground

and breathe the rich and sour scent

of summer spent and autumn

chill triumphant, and fall

in love with the empty rows,

this is the way, the way it goes.

And it’s beautiful, this absence.