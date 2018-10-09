You could leave life right now. Let that determine what you do and say and think.

—Marcus Aurelius, Meditations

And though the leaves blush golden and red

and though the sun cups my face like a hand

and though the chill air makes me catch my breath

the wind whispers, friend, remember your death.

And I feel so deeply, so wildly alive

as I climb the hill, slight burn in my thighs

but I cannot pretend I am deaf

as the wind whispers soft, remember your death.

The Roman generals had their slaves

whisper to them in their moments of greatness,

remember your death—even as the crowds cheered—

to help them remember be humble, be here.

And the wind whispers yes, whispers yes to me.

And reminds me to take each step gratefully.

Remember your death, it says. Live now.

And with every step, though I don’t know to whom,

I say thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.