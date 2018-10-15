Today I woke in the dark and was busy

making lunches during the sunrise,

though surely it happened. And I drove

in the low morning light along

the San Miguel River for half an hour,

not once noticing the color of the water,

the scent on the banks, though past

experience leads me to believe

that there were thousands, millions,

of tiny beautiful miracles happening

there in that half hour alone. How much

beauty is lost on me every day, every moment?

Though as I stepped out of the car

to walk into work, I saw, stuck to my boot, one

brilliant orange aspen leaf outlined in gold,

and for a whole minute, I stared at it,

marveled at its symmetrical veins,

its delicate stem, the astonishing intricacy

of its edges. How easily gloriousness finds us, sticks

to us even. How wholly available, this art

of meeting the glittering, luminous world.