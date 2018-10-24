The moon was hidden and the scent

of rabbit brush was thick, so thick

a woman could be hypnotized by it—

it seemed to come from everywhere,

the garbled light, the sage-sharp scent,

the sound of every step she took, and

every step she took felt like

a baptism, though into what, she could

not say—herself, perhaps, but more

the world, and yes, it was

the kind of tenderness

one only meets when we’re

alone and somehow lost

inside the night, amazed that it

can be so warm, so gentle,

shocked that we can be so slight

we almost, almost disappear—

but ah, the sound of every step she took

reminded her that she was here—

and sage-sharp scent of rabbit brush

caressed her every everywhere,

and led her deeper into night,

soft sound of footsteps, garbled light,

the snarl of squirrel nests in the trees

made visible through silhouette,

and every every step she took felt

like a baptism, like a rite

though rite of what, she could not say,

the moonlight gave itself away

the rabbit brush said here, here, here.