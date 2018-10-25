If I had my druthers,
well, I’d share one with you
so you could have
a druther, too. Though
it’s tough to give you only one—
I mean, we seldom do.
After all, what if that poor
druther gets lonely? So
a pair of druthers, then, and
you know what pairs
are wont to do. And,
while at it, I’d give you
a thank. Or, more likely,
at least two, so they, too,
could procreate and soon
you’d have a lot of thanks
(they act like rabbits do).
But what if, perchance,
the druthers and the thanks
begin to, um, cross breed
so you end up with
a drutherank
or a thuther? It’s odd
how things go plural,
friend—they make
the strangest
sisters and brothers.
Well, there you have them,
my thanks and my druthers.
Do with them what you will—
if you lose them,
I’ll give you others.
with kind regard,
r
