The day is quiet and

the light is strong and I sit alone

in the V of the weeping willow

in a place where the sun can’t reach me

and no one can see me.

I pull off the bark in thick rough slabs,

and the day is drowsy and the light

is long and the bark feels rough

in my four-year-old hands,

but I flip it and find it is smooth

underneath where it touches the tree.

Yes, the bark is smooth, like my dress,

like me, and I move my fingers across

the soft side, surprised by the secret writings there—

meandering marks that slither and wriggle

in cursive spells, some language only

the tree can tell, that only I can read.

And the day is page and the light

is song and I am not at all alone,

perhaps there is writing inside me, too,

the bark thrilling in my hands.