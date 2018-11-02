Teach me to paint the dark, the infinite

shades of the infinite dark, the basis of all

the light that is, the origin, the ink bright spark

that leaps from the great black well,

the darkling spring, the raven luck, the mother

from which the big bang sprang, the womb

of dawn, the only cloak measureless enough

to hold everything, everything in its folds.

Teach me to paint the inner midnight,

the moonless rooms, the lavish corners,

the mighty dark inside the fist, the vastness

of limitless space that links

with no effort the everything that is,

the everything that ever was, the everything

that will ever be. Teach me the song of soil,

the song of deep winter, the pure dark song

of the sea. All the dark that’s been terrorized

by light, and all the dark that’s been pushed away

and all the dark that’s been feared,

teach me its valor, its ferocity, its kindness,

its gentleness, its blinding generosity.