You think it’s so much better to be petal,

pink flower, the perfumed bloom that lures

the bee. You with your flutter and blush.

Not all of us can be soft. Not all of us

can be beauty, and you have that role

all wrapped up. You with your tender buds,

your loveliness splayed. But I was not

made that way. Was made prick. Was

made barbed. Was made snappish

and piercing and sharp. Was made

fierce. Was made lance. Was made

to take no chances with survival.

There is glory in defense. Everything

that touches me remembers. I’m the one

that defines the scene. How would you know

your beauty without me?