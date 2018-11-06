after Sometimes by Sheenagh Pugh
It happens, sometimes. Though rain was predicted,
the sun invites itself to your outdoor party.
And sometimes, though you were afraid
to say something difficult, you say it, and
the words turn to wine in your mouth.
And sometimes, as you run toward your dream,
you don’t trip and fall. In fact, the wind nearly
lifts you, supporting your back. Yes, it can happen,
you feel alone and a friend arrives. With a bottle of whiskey.
And another arrives with dark chocolate. And
another arrives with a poem full of water.
And another arrives with nothing but
her big, open heart. And sometimes
when you say a prayer for someone to heal,
they do. Sometimes, that someone is you.
The gift of sometimes!
Thank you for your diligence!
Love and Namasté my friend