Like summer leans into the fall,

like sunflowers that lose all

their petals—though it takes

some time. Like rhyme

that slips toward normal speech.

Like evening drifting toward the night.

And when you’re really sure

you’re right, let go as snow evaporates,

as puddles dry, as clouds

disperse, as waves unwave,

as light rehearses shadow.

And if you’re still sold

you are right, then practice

quietude. Like dirt. Like

bark. Like pearl. Like grass.

Like the moon, so dark, so new.