Forgive me. I do not mean

to be sharp, stark, sterile.

I’ve read of the salt mines

at Salzburg, how if you throw

a stick, leafless and dead,

into one of the abandoned workings,

then return months later and pull it out,

it will be covered in crystals,

“a galaxy of scintillating diamonds,”

writes Stendahl, “the original

branch no longer recognizable.”

I want to be like that stick.

Take my winter soul

and throw it into the mystery,

though it’s dark and cold

and easy to get lost.

What knows how to attract

the light will grow, will change me

until I barely recognize myself.

I do not mean to be short,

but I hear it in my words.

Stranger things have happened.

What is dead is sometimes

a chance to find new life,

to become a thing shining,

something the same, only fresh,

a thousand times more brilliant.