via Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer Reads May Swenson

Friends, I’m excited about this chance to gush about one of my favorite writers, May Swenson, on Sundress, one of the best poetry blogs on the net!! There are two recordings of me reading her work, then you can read add I totally geek out on her masterful use of meter and internal rhyme and metaphor…. I hope you fall as in love with her work as I am.