We sat in the pew

furthest back in the church.

My father would hum all the hymns

and I’d lean closer to him and hum along,

then lean toward my mother

and sing with her the words—

I swayed between them like a metronome,

humming, then singing, then

humming, then singing.

How giddy I was, grateful to be the girl

between them. I did not yet know how

difficult it was to be a parent.

I only knew how good it felt

to be loved, how safe I felt between them,

how delighted I was to find in myself

some part of each of them,

so delighted that even now,

over forty years later

and a thousand miles away,

I remember that night

and begin to sway.