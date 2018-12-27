It’s not so much that you want the snow

back in the drive, it’s just that your back

felt so much better before the shoveling,

and so, using your sideways logic, you think

to yourself that if the snow were unshoveled

your back might unhurt. And while

you’re at it, you think you might unthink

those thoughts you thought the night before

shoveling the drive. Though they didn’t

amount to any action, now that you’ve

thought them they’ve become a frame

that’s changed everything. So you start

with the snow, because revising that seems easier

than anything else, but to shovel it back

in the drive would seem to exacerbate

the problem with the back, so

you consider ways the snow might unfall,

all of them fanciful. At least for a while,

it amuses you, the idea of ten million

million snowflakes rising, but then

the reality of drought returns and you

feel guilty for unwishing the snow. No,

better to put your hope in perseverance,

better to put your hope in healing.

It happens. And you walk up the drive,

so snowless and clear you can safely look up

at the sky and see all those stars. The snow

gathers whatever light there is. It can’t

unshine. You thrill a bit in the chill. Some

of the shine reaches into you. Some of it stays.