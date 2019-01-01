The cupboards, she discovers,
have little to offer, but she
finds in a corner some purple potatoes,
and, on slicing them thin, finds
white and purple patterns
swirled like stained glass.
She approves. Pours oil
in the skillet. Nods at the splatter
when the potatoes slide in.
A cauliflower in the back
of the fridge. Yes. She breaks
off florets and adds them.
Some tofu. She crumbles it,
scrambles it, lets the foods meld.
Then lemon. Then rosemary.
Then chile. Then wait. She stirs.
She tastes. There are times
when out of what seems to be nothing,
we find magnificence. Enough
to share. Enough to make us think
abundance is hiding everywhere.
This is SO going on today’s menu board, Quote of the Day.
(Didn’t I once hear someone say, “Grace comes in the strangest costumes.”?)