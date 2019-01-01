The cupboards, she discovers,

have little to offer, but she

finds in a corner some purple potatoes,

and, on slicing them thin, finds

white and purple patterns

swirled like stained glass.

She approves. Pours oil

in the skillet. Nods at the splatter

when the potatoes slide in.

A cauliflower in the back

of the fridge. Yes. She breaks

off florets and adds them.

Some tofu. She crumbles it,

scrambles it, lets the foods meld.

Then lemon. Then rosemary.

Then chile. Then wait. She stirs.

She tastes. There are times

when out of what seems to be nothing,

we find magnificence. Enough

to share. Enough to make us think

abundance is hiding everywhere.