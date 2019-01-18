I want to serve you Sumatra,

the wild, mossy, mushroomy

dark of it. I want to serve you

the muted black song in a white cup,

so you can, if you listen closely,

hear the birds of Southeast Asia

with their foreign calls,

hear the farmer as he hums

while he picks the coffee cherry,

as he removes its dark red skin.

I want to serve you the scent of moss,

so strong you find yourself laying in it,

staring up at the sky through

the canopy, laying there for hours

forgetting anything else to do.

Will you find there, too,

the hint of old leather, a favorite

belt, a favorite shoe, something

familiar to slip into? Dark in the cup,

dark like midnight, dark like two a.m., dark

like the silence that finds the world then.

Dark in the cup, like fathomless space

where a small voice whispers, stay awake.

And there, in the cup, the gift of a place

where we have never been, but

together, perhaps, we could sip the Sumatra

and visit again and again.