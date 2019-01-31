Today yet another chance to notice

how often I am wrong. How easily

my voice puts on its business suit

and power pumps and exudes confidence—

how sure I am that I am right! And then,

when confronted with the real truth, what to do

but laugh at the self who just moments ago

was strutting and certain and bold.

What a relief to kick off the shoes

and let the self run barefoot through the afternoon,

ditching her dress, letting the world

laugh at her, holes in her stockings,

holes in her conviction, shoulders

bare and exposed. Feel how the breeze

rushes in through the open door,

carries with it the song of red-wing blackbirds,

touches everything like relief, like

a song about journeys, like forgiveness.