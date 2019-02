and after the lights were out

and after my mother had kissed me goodnight

I would pull from under my pillow

the book, the flashlight, and for hours

in the quiet house, no matter how difficult

the day had been, no matter how low I felt,

for those hours I was so glad to be alive

in someone else’s story, and every time,

when I when I tugged long enough on its lines,

I could not help but notice

how each story was my story, too.