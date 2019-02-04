They say opportunity knocks, but then

once it’s in, I’ve seen it punch. Explode.

Manhandle. Demand. Require. Kick.

Throttle. Strangle. Rebuke. Erode.

If only it only knocked, perhaps

I’d be more inclined to answer the door,

but sometimes, once in, it takes all you have,

and then, when you’re spent, it takes more.

*Dear Readers … this is just to say that this is NOT the poem I thought I was sitting down to write, but this is the poem that showed up. And any of you who have taken a class with me know that I am a big fan of the dictum of Jack Mueller, Obey the poem’s emerging form. So I did. I think I almost scared myself with this poem. Enough that I thought twice about sending it out. But here it is …