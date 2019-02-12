Country Verse
I said I’d never love you,
I said I’d never change.
I said I’d never open up
those bolted doors again.
I said I’d never promise
something like forever,
well, goodbye what I thought would be
and hello, hello never.
Real Verse
I said I’d never write a novel,
only poetry.
I said I’d never wear a dress,
now just look at me.
I said I’d never curse the rain
no matter how bad the weather.
Well goodbye what I thought I knew,
and hello, hello never.
The Bridge
Yeah, never comes around much more
than happy ever afters—
life sure gets more curious
the more I meet my nevers
Food Verse
I said I’d never eat mayonnaise
no potato chips for me.
I said I’d never eat fried food—
too many calories.
But deviled eggs taste fabulous,
and French fries even better.
Goodbye skinny waist and thighs
and hello, hello never.
Said I’d never write a country song
well hello, hello never.
