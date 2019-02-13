We’ve heard the story of the woman

who lifted the car to save her child,

and though it is hard to believe,

it happens. Faced with saving a life,

we find the hysterical strength

to do what seemingly can’t be done—

I think of those women today,

and I think of my son, trapped beneath

the chassis of teenage torment.

It may not be a two-ton truck, but it feels

no less urgent. We save a life in seconds

or we save a life in years—

of course I’d lift it right away

if such a lift were possible.

I’d hold that Chevy up until

he could roll right out from under.

Instead I try lifting other impossible things:

The heft of being misunderstood. The weight

of should. The burden of daily surviving.

And I think of those mothers who lift cars.

And I bless them, and keep on trying.