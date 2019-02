Nothing happened today

as I sat for five minutes in the dark,

but all day I could feel the everywhere of it,

even as the car was sliding sideways down the hill,

even as my daughter wept, even as my singing group

laughed until we cried, I could feel it still there,

the silence that holds up all sound, the stillness

that cradles all motion, the peace that supports

every disaster, the blue sky behind the clouds.