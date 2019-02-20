The snow was light and the moon was near full,

and the shovels skated across the drive.

The rest of the world was asleep

except for the shoveler and her shovels and the moon.

The snow was light and her thoughts were quiet,

quiet like leafless cottonwood trees

with branches that tangled with the forward moon.

There are nights when though we are alone

we are not alone,

nights when the darkness doesn’t seem so dark,

nights when our work feels not like work

and we step out of our homes, then out of ourselves,

and we are somehow unsurprised

by the way everything shines.