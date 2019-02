My brother thrilled to pummel and punch

that red-nosed clown again and again—

an inflatable plastic sack with a round weighted base—

and always the clown returned to standing.

Forty years later, I still don’t want to punch anything,

wish, instead, I could be more like that red and blue Bozo,

could roll and twist and spin each time

life knocks me over, and though I wobble,

though I bob, I would by the laws of physics

return to standing, yes I would,

and find a way to smile.