The first person I forgive today is myself

for staying up too late last night—how

I loved reading into the late hours, the story

crooking its finger at me, tethering me

to its pages. What good does it do

to call myself stupid, to lash out at the part of me

who thrives on those slender moments

when I am alone and the house is quiet

and am the sister of words. No, better to tell

that late night reader that I’m tired.

Better to smile at her, though she thwarts

the morning me who loves to rise feeling rested.

She does not apologize. I know I will have

to forgive her again. Somehow, when I start

with myself, it makes it easier all day long

to practice forgiveness for others—

the slow drivers, the complainers, the bullies,

the pouters. They probably have happier,

calmer, more rational selves, too,

that they are also thwarting. All day I practice seeing

the heart of a person. All day, when I yawn, I smile.