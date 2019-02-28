Every little thing she does is magic.

—The Police

through sirens, rush hour,

taxis, bright lights, windy streets

walks the Sierra Nevada

*

even in poor soil,

the yarrow thrives, excels

in beauty and biathlon

*

running with the half-wolf—

freedom

has six legs

*

a democrat and a republican

walk into a bar—

just sayin’

*

filling sippy cups

and playing taxi driver

the woman with several masters

*

places for adventure:

beach, mountain, ocean,

on the page

*

herbs on the rooftop

and their gardener both grow better

when sung Annie’s Song

*

two fine medicines—

So You Think You Can Dance,

bottle of wine

*

fixing the internet

and home audio system—

this tropical flower

*

every Wednesday

a democrat and a republican

go on a date

*

next chapter—

unable to read ahead,

she brings a lead rope to the cliff hanger

*

giant sequoia—

the longer she grows,

the more she has to give