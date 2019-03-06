We are the only poets, and everyone else is prose.

—Emily Dickinson, in a letter to Susan Gilbert

It is perhaps an inner drum,

the meter of the soul

that sometimes finds a resonance

inside another’s halls—

an inner song, an inner scheme

that rhymes with someone else’s,

a dream that scans like heartbeats

inside the other’s pulse.

Yes in this world of counterfeit,

such thrill to find a poem

that redefines circumference—

and curious, leads us home.

for more on the love letters and life-changing love of Emily Dickinson, read the fabulous Brain Pickings by Maria Popova,

https://www.brainpickings.org/