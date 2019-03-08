A metal table in the sun. Beyond it, winter.

Two women sit, brought here by rambling.

One woman weeps, tears of mortality.

The other woman rhymes with her.

Everything rhymes eventually, though

neither of them know it yet. The grass.

The snow. The dirt. The way the two women lean

into shadows. It’s not that time makes demands,

it’s just that the women still see themselves

as separate. They grasp at the present,

thinking this makes them a part of it.

Meanwhile, the birds. Meanwhile,

the trees. Meanwhile, the cells, changing.

Meanwhile the sun slides down the sky.