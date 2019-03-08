EMERGING FORM is a weekly podcast about the creative process. Join me and my co-host, New York Times best selling science writer Christie Aschwanden, as we discuss creativity, usually over a glass of wine. Themes for season one include quitting, collaboration and existential despair. Guests for season one include poets and writers as well as a sketch artist, a songwriter, a winemaker and a circus performer. Each episode lasts under 30 minutes. Find out more about the podcast on our website, or listen and subscribe via iTunes or our RSS feed.

