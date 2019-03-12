You do realize, though, that failure doesn’t signify weakness? I do like that you’ve given failure its own cathedral, its own expansive space to be worshipped and honored—bowed down to. That said, failure sure can feel as though we’ve presented our weaker selves.
I’m thinking now, that perhaps the only connection this poem is making between failure and “our weakest self” is solely a matter of where you happen to be when your bowing takes place. That it’d be, for all intents and purposes, the exact same poem if the first line had been, say, “in a field on the banks of the San Juan—”, or, “sitting on the edge of my bed, weeping, alone in the echoing house—” In this case, then, perhaps the first line could be the title, or not even used at all; the couplet, “learning to bow to our weakest self/and rise emptier, more full of song,” is powerful and provocative enough, imho, to stand on her own. (Powerful enough to be used as the Quote of the Day on the menu board of a hospital cafe.)
