The way the spruce tree

holds the wet snow—how

in a blizzard its branches

will bend and bend

and bend until they release—

that is the way I want to love you,

want to trust that I can hold

the weight of you as you fall,

as you continue to fall,

hold you until it seems I will break

and then, just when I’m sure

I can’t take any more,

release you back into yourself—

not in anger, not in fear,

not with guilt—release you

with green resilience

so that come the next storm

I am prepared

to catch you again, again,

and let you go.