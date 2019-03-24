How has pride helped your family?

That is a question I’ve never asked.

Nor How do you treat yourself

when you think “I must give others choices?”

And suddenly it occurs to me

that I always ask the same questions.

How was your day? and Peanut butter

sandwich or bagel with cream cheese?

I have been thinking of new questions today.

What do you have to teach me?

Earth, what do you want? and

Where do I begin? But these are still

questions I can think of. I want to learn

new questions, questions I don’t yet know to ask.

Questions that scare me. Questions that make me

weep just hearing them. Questions

I know I will spend a lifetime

learning how to answer