Dear Poetry Friends,

Thank you so much for the sweet notes I received while I was on vacation letting me know you missed the daily poems. I should have mentioned ahead of time that I would be taking a break from nightly sending. Then, yesterday, the motherboard on my computer went out and I understand it will be at least a week before I have it back … so we will be on a limited posting schedule again until my computer returns. Luckily, through the grace of iCloud (how is this possible) my poems from our trip still exist on my phone. What a great technological twist to a story about a technological bummer!

AND NOW FOR TWO WEEK’S WORTH OF POEMS!

Bouquet of Poems from Florida Keys

changing blues in the water

trying to name them as if this way

I will remember

*

riding rusty bikes

every pedal an invitation

to sing along

*

after facing new monsters:

the ankle grabbing bubba, the dunka—

the swimming pool safe at last

*

between domino spots

infinite space

for laughter

*

drinking lemon drops

with my mother—

afternoon sunshine

*

sea breeze so strong

it makes of all my thoughts

a kite

*

training to believe in luck—

at Boondocks mini golf

hole in one

*

once swimming in the waves

how soon I forget

stench of beached seaweed

*

how quietly they become

part of everything—

all those dropped petals

*

on silent streets

walking with midnight—

never once feeling lonely

*

what shall I listen to—

from far away

a song on the wind

*

after thousands of years

what new is there to say

about waiting

Bouquet of Poems from Washington DC

unable to see stars

I find a tree about to leaf

wish on a greening bud

(at Yoko Ono’s “Wishing Tree” in the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden)

*

we wade into the black

sea of names, deeper, deeper—

salt water on our cheeks

(at the Vietnam Memorial)

*

above the wall of the dead

a field of tiny blue self-seeding flowers—

how peace begins

(at the Vietnam Memorial)

*

night of a thousand sirens—

meanwhile, above the orchestra pit,

the Russian ballerina bows

(at the Kennedy Center, Mariinsky Ballet, “Le Corsair”)

*

surrounded by beauty

he finds only reasons to complain—

rain of cherry blossoms

(beside the Tidal Pool)

*

beside the empty cherry tree

the message of Martin Luther King

still blooming

(at the MLK Memorial)

*

in a room of Rothko

I find it inside—

my horizon

(at the Phillips Museum)

*

Lincoln’s giant marble fist—

staring at it until my own fist

opens

(at the Lincoln Memorial)