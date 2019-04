Consider the generosity of the chair,

sitting there with its arms open, its back straight,

its seat ever ready to hold you.

Consider how it was made to support you—

how its legs take all your weight.

Perhaps it is beautiful, artful, handsome.

Perhaps it exists for function alone.

When is the last time you knew yourself

as that useful? When is the last time

you gave yourself so completely to another,

said to them, Sit, please. As long as you wish.

I am here for you. I am here.