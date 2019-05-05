May 5, 2019 by Rosemerry

For though it is cold and bitter,

you raise your bright faces

and radiate loveliness—

as if to prove what is delicate

can thrive in adversity.

There is so much chill,

and sometimes I forget

I can meet bitterness with softness—

I think I, too, must learn

to speak the language of sharp.

But you, pansies, purple and yellow,

white and maroon, you remind me

that softness can be resilient,

that one small beauty

changes everything—

and if today we are able to shine,

despite cold, despite callousness,

then shamelessly, splendidly

let us shine.