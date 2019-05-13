May 13, 2019 by Rosemerry

A mallard swims

in the beaver pond,

the sunlight makes

green praise of its head

and for an instant

the whole world

revolves around

emerald sheen.

There is little else

that’s green here,

though it is late spring—

but over 10,000 feet

the snow tends to linger.

This is a place where

the mind doesn’t hesitate

to offer its attention

to the sharp scent of trees,

to the snaking trickle of snowmelt,

to the thrill of cold air

in the lungs. And in giving

itself away, the mind

becomes clearer, becomes

a shining and natural thing,

like a mallard wing, like

a tree just before leafing,

like a canyon in which

the lush green world

is just about to emerge.