May 22, 2019 by Rosemerry

I listen for the hidden wholeness, wisdom, and grace.

—Wayne Muller

I’ve forgotten how to listen

for the hidden wholeness—

trained by the ring of the phone

and the morning alarm and

the unheard bells of the day

that say “go, go, go.”

I’ve forgotten how to be still.

To empty. To unexpect.

Today, though it is May,

the green world is covered

by snow. It’s one way the world

learns to unknow itself.

My teacher reminds me

how the deepest healing

can only take place in the quiet,

the still, the great awake.

I know she is right, but

it is the kind of knowing

that is too certain of itself.

As I walk, I open my hands

to let the snow land there.

I watch the flakes melt.

For a moment, I almost think

I can hear them. For a moment,

I forget who is doing the listening.