May 31, 2019 by Rosemerry

When you wrote of the spider

launching through vacant space,

reeling from one sphere of meaning

to another, you didn’t know then

that you wrote that poem for me.

Two centuries later, this woman

reads about the bridges we are all

trying to form, and Walt, damned

if that wasn’t filament coming out

through your electric fingers.

https://poets.org/poem/noiseless-patient-spider